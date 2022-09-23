ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stock Price Up 1.9%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51. Approximately 166,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,373,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 400.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $113,000.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

