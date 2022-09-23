ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Up 2.6%

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $26.21. 27,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,418,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWM. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

