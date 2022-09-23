ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1,251.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,012 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 955,166 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 452,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,902,000 after acquiring an additional 254,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,843.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,738,000 after buying an additional 225,392 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.43. 617,651 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average of $90.47. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

