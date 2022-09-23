ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $26.82. 39,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,864,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 10.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

