ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.21

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.21 and last traded at $38.38, with a volume of 403788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Down 3.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.42.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 131,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107,842 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 64,403 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.