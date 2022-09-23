ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.52

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.52 and last traded at $41.67, with a volume of 298153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 3.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra S&P500

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 77.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 24,944 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 26.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 27.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,292.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 22,225 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Stories

