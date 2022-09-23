Pub Finance (PINT) Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last Week

Pub Finance (PINT) traded up 50% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Pub Finance has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pub Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pub Finance has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004437 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011039 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Pub Finance Coin Profile
Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pub Finance
