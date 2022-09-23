PulteGroup Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,498% compared to the typical volume of 622 call options.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

