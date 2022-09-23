Q Investments (CVE:QI) Shares Down 27.5%

Shares of Q Investments Ltd. (CVE:QI – Get Rating) were down 27.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 74,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 101,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Q Investments Trading Down 27.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$26.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.57, a quick ratio of 143.57 and a current ratio of 143.57.

Q Investments Company Profile

Q Investments Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. It focuses its investments in energy sector, specially oil and gas. The firm primarily invests in equity and debt. In equity, it invests in share purchase warrants. Q Investments, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda with an additional office in London.

