Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.18

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.18 and last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 1709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Q2 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Q2 by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,220,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 224,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Finally, Cota Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 379,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after buying an additional 89,138 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

