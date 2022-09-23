Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.18

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.18 and last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 1709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Q2 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Q2 by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,220,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 224,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Finally, Cota Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 379,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after buying an additional 89,138 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

