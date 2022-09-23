QUAI DAO (QUAI) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, QUAI DAO has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUAI DAO has a market capitalization of $136,582.72 and approximately $71,346.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004270 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011081 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
QUAI DAO Profile
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO.
QUAI DAO Coin Trading
