QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,302 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 3.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.71. The company had a trading volume of 221,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,950,391. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.40. The company has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

