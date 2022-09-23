QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QDEL. StockNews.com cut QuidelOrtho from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.50.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $73.56 on Monday. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average is $98.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

