QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on QDEL. StockNews.com cut QuidelOrtho from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.50.
NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $73.56 on Monday. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average is $98.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.12.
QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
