Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.59

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 10853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RADI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 77,264 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 435,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 145,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $3,333,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

