Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.59

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 10853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.
