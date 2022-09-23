Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radius Health in a report on Sunday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 4,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,963,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,120,602.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Radius Health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $480.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Radius Health will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

