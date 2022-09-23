Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.25 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.63 ($0.13). Approximately 311,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,018,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of £55.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.18.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi. It also holds Phalaborwa project located in South Africa.

