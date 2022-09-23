Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report released on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$89.96 million for the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Dream Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$8.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Dream Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.