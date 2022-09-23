Receive Access Ecosystem Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $487.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00006420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- MXC (MXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00251570 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
