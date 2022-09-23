Refereum 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.56 Million (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Refereum has a total market cap of $32.74 million and $2.56 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Refereum has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Refereum Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum.

Refereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level.Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users.”

