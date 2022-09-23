Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $21.67 Million

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for $22.19 or 0.00114129 BTC on major exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market cap of $21.67 million and approximately $116,280.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token launched on February 13th, 2021. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 976,682 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reflexer Ungovernance Token is reflexer.finance.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate.FLX is the Ungovernance token for RAI: A non pegged, ETH backed stable asset.”

According to CryptoCompare, "RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more "stable" collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate.FLX is the Ungovernance token for RAI: A non pegged, ETH backed stable asset."

