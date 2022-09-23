Reflexer Ungovernance Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $22.23 Million (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $22.76 or 0.00119060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $22.23 million and $116,280.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 976,682 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official website is reflexer.finance.

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate.FLX is the Ungovernance token for RAI: A non pegged, ETH backed stable asset.”

