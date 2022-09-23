Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Bought by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX traded down $5.37 on Friday, hitting $136.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,651. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.14. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

