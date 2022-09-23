Regent Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

INTC stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,319,704. The stock has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

