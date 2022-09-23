Regent Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,950. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

