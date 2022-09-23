Regent Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $81.88. The stock had a trading volume of 128,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average of $97.66. The stock has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

