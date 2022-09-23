Regent Investment Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,197 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,465,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 623,231 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 597,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 559.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 490,922 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 274,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,001. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

