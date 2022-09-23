Regent Investment Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.31. 35,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,379. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $175.44.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.