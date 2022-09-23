Regent Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,250 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,423 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12,204.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,198,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. 140,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,561,646. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 131.15%.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

