Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 2,990 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE UL traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $43.72. 99,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,305. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $55.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.