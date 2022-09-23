Regent Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.11. 42,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average is $98.98. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.