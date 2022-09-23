Request Price Reaches $0.11 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Request has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $105.40 million and $2.13 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

