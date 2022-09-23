Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ROIC. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $14.66 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

