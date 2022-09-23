Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RVNC. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

RVNC opened at $25.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.92. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80.

Insider Activity

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

