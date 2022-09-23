RHS Financial LLC Acquires 140,237 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

RHS Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,237 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Core Bond Trust accounts for approximately 3.6% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $277,000.

NYSE BHK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.39. 2,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,413. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

