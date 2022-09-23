RHS Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 414.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $58.65 and a twelve month high of $82.46.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.