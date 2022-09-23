RHS Financial LLC Cuts Position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,654 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC owned 3.14% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAFE. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 32,929 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the 1st quarter worth $564,000.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Price Performance

NYSEARCA RAFE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22.

