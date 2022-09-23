RHS Financial LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 878 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 163.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005,234 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 80.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,402,000 after buying an additional 962,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $7.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $389.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,334. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
