RHS Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 13,445 Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EELV. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 485.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 218,104 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $3,056,000. Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $3,056,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $2,890,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EELV stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,363. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $26.42.

