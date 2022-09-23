Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Sells $76,153.95 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 3,695 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $76,153.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,786 shares in the company, valued at $98,639.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

REPX stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $88.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

