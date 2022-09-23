Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,130 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,549 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $18,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

NYSE:RIO traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. 433,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,329. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $84.69.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

