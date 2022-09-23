Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,244 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 2.33% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $18,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 462,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $358,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

IMTM stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. 108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,551. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.