Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.97 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 54,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,684. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62.

