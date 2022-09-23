Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,570 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

NYSE:FRC traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.72. 6,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.27.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

