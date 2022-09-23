Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,000. Copart makes up about 0.3% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Copart by 897.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CPRT. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT remained flat at $105.08 during trading hours on Friday. 5,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,615. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.