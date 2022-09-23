Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,133 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 382,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,550,730. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

