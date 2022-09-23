Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 388500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.

Get Rokmaster Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rokmaster Resources

In other news, Director John Martin Mirko bought 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,676,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,161,197.76. Insiders acquired 674,500 shares of company stock valued at $81,350 in the last quarter.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.