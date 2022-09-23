Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 4,779 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 452.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ITOT opened at $83.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.24. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $108.15.

