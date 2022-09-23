Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $82.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $112.24.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

