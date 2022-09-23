Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $1.86 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $64.46.

