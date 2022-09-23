Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $292,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.5% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $384.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

